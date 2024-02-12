Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,648 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.5% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after acquiring an additional 115,131 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,659,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 862,280 shares of company stock worth $308,663,204 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $10.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $478.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,097,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,431,096. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $485.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

