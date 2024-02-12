JW Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Eaton accounts for 0.5% of JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $3.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.49. 414,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $109.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.58. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $278.58.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

