Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Holdings Lifted by JW Asset Management LLC

JW Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Celsius comprises approximately 7.4% of JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. JW Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Celsius worth $17,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 146.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

Celsius Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CELH traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,172. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 121.65 and a beta of 1.73. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $14,997,540.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,363,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,363,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $196,704.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,109,248 shares of company stock worth $52,144,766. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

