Sonen Capital LLC Invests $339,000 in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stantec by 1,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stantec by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:STN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,981. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.05. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $82.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day moving average is $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $981.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STN. StockNews.com cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stantec

Stantec Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.