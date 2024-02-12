Sonen Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,230 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,472 shares of company stock worth $25,695,420. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $275.96. 1,466,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,457,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $506.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.42. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $279.99.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

