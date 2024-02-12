Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Sonen Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sonen Capital LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.1% of Sonen Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.34 on Monday, hitting $245.29. The company had a trading volume of 529,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,970. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.53. The stock has a market cap of $181.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $249.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.02%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

