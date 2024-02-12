Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Andar Capital Management HK Ltd

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up 11.1% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $283.67. 4,465,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,671. The company has a market cap of $88.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $130.08 and a one year high of $292.66.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $1,149,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,534 shares of company stock worth $43,800,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.83.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

