KRYZA Exchange Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (KRX)

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. KRYZA Exchange has a total market cap of $110.60 million and approximately $24.49 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KRYZA Exchange has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One KRYZA Exchange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KRYZA Exchange Profile

KRYZA Exchange’s launch date was October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. KRYZA Exchange’s official website is www.kryza.io. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken.

Buying and Selling KRYZA Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.01400519 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

