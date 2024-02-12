ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.0503 on Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $33.21 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00015773 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014102 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,918.67 or 1.00051592 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00181389 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009185 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04984505 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,515,968.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

