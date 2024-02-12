Marsico Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,263 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 60.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $415,449,000 after purchasing an additional 611,608 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $373.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,805. The company has a market capitalization of $117.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.41 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.23 and a 200-day moving average of $269.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.