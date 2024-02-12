Chromia Price Up 32.7% Over Last Week (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $281.92 million and $21.88 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chromia

Chromia’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 787,434,439 tokens. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

