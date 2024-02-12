Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.07 on March 15th

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Golub Capital BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 88.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.1%.

Shares of GBDC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.53. 300,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,935. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

