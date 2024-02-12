FAT Brands Inc. (FATBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

FAT Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

FAT Brands stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATBB. UBS Group AG grew its position in FAT Brands by 81.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

