Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises approximately 1.4% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $17,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.32. 184,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,893. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

