Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BMN)

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BMN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,972. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

Get Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $32,292.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,292. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.