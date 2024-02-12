Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

TSE GXE traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.65. 115,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,158. The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 3.79. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.76.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$41.41 million for the quarter. Gear Energy had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 18.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gear Energy will post 0.1400438 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GXE. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Gear Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

