Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,807 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Packaging Co. of America worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PKG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.59. The stock had a trading volume of 41,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,228. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

