Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,589 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Hillenbrand worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,086,000 after acquiring an additional 28,886 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hillenbrand

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,873.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,292.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.54 per share, with a total value of $124,788.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,434.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,873.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,799 shares in the company, valued at $866,292.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,902 shares of company stock worth $424,111. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of HI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.80. 17,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,069. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.50. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

