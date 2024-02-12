Syverson Strege & Co Acquires 871 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY remained flat at $81.81 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,241. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2421 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

