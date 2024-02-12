Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Rinkey Investments

Rinkey Investments cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $228,745,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.70. 368,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,203. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.84.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

