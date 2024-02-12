Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Rinkey Investments

Rinkey Investments lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 0.2% of Rinkey Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $305,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VGT stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $522.87. 221,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,636. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $343.39 and a one year high of $523.63. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.