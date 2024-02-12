DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of DuPont de Nemours worth $24,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.51. 620,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,421. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

