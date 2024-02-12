SALT Price Hits $0.0248 on Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $26,114.43 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SALT has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00015710 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,685.85 or 0.99809947 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00177085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009489 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02482482 USD and is down -7.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $30,700.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.