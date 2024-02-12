Energi (NRG) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and $281,732.51 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00080351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00026404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019675 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,598,516 coins and its circulating supply is 73,598,363 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

