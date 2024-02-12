iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.82

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.82 and last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 60030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.26.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 68.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.