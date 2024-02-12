JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.62

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.62 and last traded at $54.62, with a volume of 1938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $941.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45.

Get JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 113.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 205.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.