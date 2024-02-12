WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.77

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.77 and last traded at $66.77, with a volume of 4270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.68.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,829,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,871,000 after acquiring an additional 161,861 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 95,418 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,631,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,237,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,743,000.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

