Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.33

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.33 and last traded at $106.33, with a volume of 2331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.49.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $547.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2,192.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

