iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.42

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.42 and last traded at $72.41, with a volume of 4669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.20.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $873.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

