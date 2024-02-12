Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.49

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.49 and last traded at $95.49, with a volume of 4999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.95.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.20.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

