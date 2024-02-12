Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWBBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on March 1st

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.