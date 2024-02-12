Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWBBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on March 1st

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47.
About Bridgewater Bancshares
