Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 195.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.3% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,745. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Oppenheimer cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

