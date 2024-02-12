One Capital Management LLC Has $10.25 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Motco lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $460.74. The company had a trading volume of 757,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,320. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $461.03. The company has a market cap of $368.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $438.24 and a 200 day moving average of $416.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

