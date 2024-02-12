One Capital Management LLC Buys 42,864 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $221,496,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.40. 1,101,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,639,041. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $75.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average of $71.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

