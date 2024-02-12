Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 4.6% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $77,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

Visa stock opened at $276.13 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $279.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.58 and a 200-day moving average of $249.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,472 shares of company stock valued at $25,695,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

