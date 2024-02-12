Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Davis Selected Advisers’ Largest Position

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,888,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 826,411 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 9.2% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Meta Platforms worth $1,467,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on META. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $469.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $485.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total value of $15,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total value of $15,737,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 862,280 shares of company stock valued at $308,663,204 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

