Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Acquires 896 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 254,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,417,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $162.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

