Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Gap Up to $11.56

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $11.96. Abacus Life shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 1,707 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Abacus Life from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Abacus Life Trading Up 3.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Abacus Life news, Director Adam Samuel Gusky bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,762.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Abacus Life stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company's stock.

Abacus Life Company Profile



Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

