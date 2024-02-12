Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $14.64

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.64, but opened at $15.10. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 211,433 shares.

SGML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sigma Lithium by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

