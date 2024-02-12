Decred Hits Market Capitalization of $255.72 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.14 or 0.00032431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $255.72 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00111210 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00019579 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007150 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000088 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 254.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,848,729 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

