Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Up to $282.45

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $282.45, but opened at $292.66. Arista Networks shares last traded at $284.28, with a volume of 1,418,462 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.15.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,723,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,999,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,723,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,999,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,534 shares of company stock valued at $43,800,343 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

