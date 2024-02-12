Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Gap Up to $20.03

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.03, but opened at $20.56. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 1,082,448 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $777.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.05.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 28.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

In related news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $957,821.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 25.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

