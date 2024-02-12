iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Hits New 52-Week High at $259.88

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $259.88 and last traded at $259.78, with a volume of 54563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.02.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

