Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $6.77

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $7.65. Exscientia shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 362,189 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAI shares. Bank of America downgraded Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Exscientia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Exscientia Trading Up 9.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a negative net margin of 593.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 101.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 359.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 2,269.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

