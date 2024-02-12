Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Gap Up to $43.79

Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.79, but opened at $45.90. Cass Information Systems shares last traded at $47.43, with a volume of 10,814 shares traded.

CASS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday.

Cass Information Systems Stock Up 12.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $669.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,623,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,979,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after buying an additional 97,167 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

