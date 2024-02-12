MDA (TSE:MDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.05

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.05 and last traded at C$13.01, with a volume of 81464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.53.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MDA from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MDA from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on MDA from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on MDA from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.96.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.13.

In related news, Director John Carter Risley sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total value of C$247,080.00. Company insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

