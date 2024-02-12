ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $29.66

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.66, but opened at $30.36. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $29.89, with a volume of 27,094 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 147,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

