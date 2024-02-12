ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $29.66

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.66, but opened at $30.36. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $29.89, with a volume of 27,094 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 147,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
