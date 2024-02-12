Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.63

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.63 and last traded at C$3.74, with a volume of 23909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.68.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Solaris Resources from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price objective on Solaris Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.06. The company has a market cap of C$665.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, Senior Officer Javier Felipe Toro purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00. In other Solaris Resources news, Director Daniel Earle acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.05 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Javier Felipe Toro acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00. Company insiders own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

