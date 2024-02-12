Royal Bank of Canada Raises Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $58.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ESNT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Essent Group Trading Up 2.1 %

ESNT stock traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $52.83. 245,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,771. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,629 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103,375 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

