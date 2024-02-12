Meter Governance 24 Hour Volume Tops $485,486.77 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $63.24 million and approximately $485,486.77 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $2.83 or 0.00005689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,033,323 coins and its circulating supply is 22,342,492 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,033,323 with 22,342,492 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.88250613 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $532,634.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

